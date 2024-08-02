Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

LSTR stock opened at $186.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.97. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $203.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.31%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

