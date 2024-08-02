Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tenable were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $42.48 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $123,096.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,419,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

