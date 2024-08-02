Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,992,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,733.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

