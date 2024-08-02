Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,703 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 89,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,964,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BRX. Compass Point increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

