Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 141,788 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 67,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ANF opened at $142.21 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

