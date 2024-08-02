Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $304.37, but opened at $289.78. Public Storage shares last traded at $294.61, with a volume of 73,972 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 44.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.73.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after buying an additional 299,826 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after buying an additional 281,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.18 and a 200 day moving average of $282.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

