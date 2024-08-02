PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.14.
Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.25. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
