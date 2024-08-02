PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,960,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after buying an additional 523,623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after buying an additional 219,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after acquiring an additional 212,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.25. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

