PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 219,609 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,511,000 after purchasing an additional 212,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $129.28 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $135.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

