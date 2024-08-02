Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Outdoors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

JOUT opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,996,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 280.85%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

