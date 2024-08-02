Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Cut by William Blair

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.79.

NYSE:RH opened at $275.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.87. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

