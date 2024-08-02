Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Citigroup cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $144.01 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,309.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56.

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after buying an additional 2,917,797 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

