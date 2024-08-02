Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.69. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $25.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.84 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.42.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $327.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.22. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $343.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.70, for a total value of $934,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total transaction of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.70, for a total value of $934,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,644 shares of company stock valued at $29,697,857. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

