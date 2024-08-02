Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alliant Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after purchasing an additional 984,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,460 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,804,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

