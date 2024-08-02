Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Increased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:SFM)

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $103.80.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after buying an additional 297,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,840,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

