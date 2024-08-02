Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Qorvo Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $110.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Qorvo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

