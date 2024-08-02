Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $125.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Qorvo Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $110.65 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49,061 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Qorvo by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

