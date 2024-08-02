Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QRVO

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $110.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after acquiring an additional 120,213 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Qorvo by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 154,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,850 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.