Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,831 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,922,000 after buying an additional 145,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maximus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,075,000 after buying an additional 79,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,086,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,175,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,821,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $93.97.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

