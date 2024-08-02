Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 2,286 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after buying an additional 2,040,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,753,000 after buying an additional 676,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 271,303 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 69.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 261,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after purchasing an additional 185,362 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $967.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.