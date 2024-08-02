Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 21,464 Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 23.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 20.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Sotera Health stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.05. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.73 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

