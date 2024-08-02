Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 5,326 Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 642.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Coastal Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CCB stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $691.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In related news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $45,961.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.