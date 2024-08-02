Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 84.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,005 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.