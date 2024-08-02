Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 24.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALEX opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

See Also

