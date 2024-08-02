Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 47.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 16,569,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,861,000 after purchasing an additional 272,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,014,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,687 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.81 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

