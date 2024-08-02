Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $221,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ITT were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,902,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 383.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $102,709,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ITT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

