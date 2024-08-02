Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $226,000 Stock Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,702 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 85,854 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 474,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 326.67%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.