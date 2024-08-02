Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $234,000 Stock Position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,209 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.58 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

