Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $251,000 Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 108.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,650 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,144,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

FLIC opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $282.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.69. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

