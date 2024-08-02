Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $272,000 Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Riskified were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RSKD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

RSKD stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

