Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $210,000 in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VITL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Vital Farms by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $344,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,661.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $344,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,661.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,056 shares of company stock worth $8,275,393. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
