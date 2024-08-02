Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $210,000 in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VITL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Vital Farms by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other news, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $344,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,661.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $344,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,661.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,056 shares of company stock worth $8,275,393. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

