Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $213,000 in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 151.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 266,949 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 147.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 167,430 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2,264.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 238,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 228,365 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.90. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

