Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $283,000 in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Get First Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of First Bank by 88.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Price Performance

First Bank stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. First Bank has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.95.

First Bank Announces Dividend

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FRBA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Bank from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRBA

About First Bank

(Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.