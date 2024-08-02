Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $360.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

