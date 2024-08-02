Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 196.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 559.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $198.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.00 and a 200-day moving average of $180.23. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

