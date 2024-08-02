Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $229,000 Investment in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE AXL opened at $7.16 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $841.66 million, a P/E ratio of -102.27 and a beta of 2.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

