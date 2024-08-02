Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $255,000 Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 810,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,096,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,074,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $242.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $246.28.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

