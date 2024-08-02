Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $35,403,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after buying an additional 224,486 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after buying an additional 209,052 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Belden by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,113,000 after buying an additional 149,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 611,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.05. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belden

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.