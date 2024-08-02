Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,286 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $27,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after buying an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 83,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $8,583,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after buying an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter.

HELE stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $140.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

