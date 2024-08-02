Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 14,906 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 422,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kyle Langbehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th.

NYSE HZO opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.83. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

