Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 30,390 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,390 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rollins by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Rollins by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $47.40 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

