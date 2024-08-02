Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $208,000 Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $382,646.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,494,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,589,280.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 86,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $382,646.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,494,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,280.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 36,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $162,724.59. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,201,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,645 shares of company stock worth $1,985,344 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
