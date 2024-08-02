Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $214,000 Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 32.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $297.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.57. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

First Bancorp Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

