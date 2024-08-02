Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $223,000 Position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSDL. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $47,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $32,973,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSDL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

