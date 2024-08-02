Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $251,000 Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFCS. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 66.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,463,584.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.38. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $25.55.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -92.75%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

