Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $268,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

