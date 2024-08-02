Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Arcosa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arcosa by 38.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACA opened at $90.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

