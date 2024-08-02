Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 73.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

