Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

XHR stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

