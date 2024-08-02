Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,843 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,212,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,767,000 after acquiring an additional 717,972 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,405,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,043,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,458,000 after buying an additional 207,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $314,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,280.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945 over the last three months. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

