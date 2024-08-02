Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rapid7
Institutional Trading of Rapid7
Rapid7 Stock Down 9.2 %
Shares of RPD stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.98.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rapid7
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.