Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rapid7

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 Stock Down 9.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 856,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after buying an additional 86,633 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Rapid7 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 17,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.